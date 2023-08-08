Farhan Akhtar finally teases 'Don 3', heartbroken fans say 'No SRK no Don 3'

Farhan Akhtar's 'Don 3' features Ranveer Singh in the lead role

Actor and director Farhan Akhtar has finally dropped a small teaser for the much-awaited film Don 3, which now features Ranveer Singh in place of Shah Rukh Khan.

Khan has played the lead role in previous parts of the franchise. Reportedly, he has now stepped down from the franchise as he wanted to star in more commercial films.

Therefore, now Singh has been signed up by the younger generation to play the titular role.

Taking it to his Instagram, Akhtar teased the movie by dropping a small snippet showing the logo of '3' and a tagline that read: 'A new era begins'. Meanwhile, the official theme music of the movie can also be heard playing in the background.

The new Don film has officially entered the filming stage.

The diehard fans of the Pathaan actor are not really happy with his replacement. They feel that Khan was the heart of the entire franchise. They say 'no SRK no Don 3'



One other fan commented: "Can't imagine anyone except SRK as DON." On the other hand, another fan wrote: "No sense of this franchise without the DON himself."

One disappointed fan commented: "When people were asking for Don 3, this is not what they meant."

So far, no official release date of Don 3 has been announced by the makers.