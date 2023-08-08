Chris Noth admits to cheating on wife one year after sexual assault allegations

Chris Noth was accused of sexual crimes by multiple women in 2021

Chris Noth denied sexual assault allegations against him in his first interview since being accused in 2021.

The 68-year-old actor insisted that he was only guilty of cheating on his wife, noting that all the affairs he had were totally consensual.

In December 2021, multiple women came forward alleging sexual assault against Noth, only a week after the premiere of the spin-off of Sex and the City, And Just Like That, in which he played Carrie Bradshaw’s, played by Sarah Jessica Parker, the husband.

In an interview with USA Today, Noth affirmed: "I strayed on my wife, and it's devastating to her and not a very pretty picture. What it isn't is a crime.”

Following a row of allegations, the actor was shunned by the industry and ended up losing several projects, including a $12 million deal for his tequila brand, terminated from CBS drama The Equalizer, as well as cut from the season finale of And Just Like That.

As the actor attempts to revive his career by lending his face to a campaign with Samuelsohn, a bespoke suit company aiming to raise awareness about men’s mental health on their hundredth birthday, Noth is keen on coming back stronger.

"I'm not going to lay down and just say it's over," the Broadway star shared. "It's a salacious story, but it's just not a true one. And I can't just say 'Well, OK, that's it for me' because of that. I'm an actor. I have other things that I want to do creatively. And I have children to support.

“I can't just rest on my laurels. So yeah, I have enough to let a year drift, but I don't know how to gauge or judge getting back into the club, the business, because corporations are frightened,” he added.