Jennifer Aniston, Jamie Foxx unaware of reactions to their posts

Jamie Foxx's friend and fellow actress Jennifer Aniston found herself in trouble after the Oscar-winning actor's anti-semitic post.

Immediately after Jamie Foxx saw the reaction it casued, he made another post to apologise to the Jewish community and explain what he meant.



None of both actors meant to seem anti-semitic with this and they are completely aware of the reactions they caused.

The Friends alum was accused of liking Foxx's original post, and responded on Instagram Stories, saying: "This really makes me sick. I did not 'like' this post on purpose or by accident."



Foxx wrote: "I want to apologize to the Jewish community and everyone who was offended by my post. I now know my choice of words have caused offense and I'm sorry. That was never my intent."

Jennifer Aniston also responded as saying that she in no way supports any form of anti-semitism nor any type of hate.

She immediately turned to her Instagram story and wrote: "This really makes me sick. I did not 'like' this post on purpose or by accident. And more importantly, I want to be clear to my friends and anyone hurt by this showing up in their feeds - I do NOT support any form of antisemitism. And I truly don't tolerate HATE of any kind. Period." By the way, the quote from Foxx that caused all this scandal was: "They killed this dude name Jesus... what do you think they'll do to you?"