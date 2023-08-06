Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'uninterested' in each other as pair not 'tactile'

File Footage





Meghan Markle's 42nd birthday revealed her dynamic with Prince Harry as she reportedly treated him like her ‘entourage’ amid brewing tension between the pair.

Body language expert Judi James told The Mirror that in photos of the pair's night out at an Italian restaurant, the Duke of Sussex seemed to be more of a follower while the former Suits actress was "in the lead" of her birthday celebrations.

"Harry looks relegated to entourage status here as he follows wife Meghan out of the restaurant on her birthday," she said.

"[Meghan] clearly in the lead and in birthday 'Star' mode, her body language suggesting happiness and confidence as she engages in chat with other people.

"Harry brings up the rear, with his sucked-in lips and mouth clamp suggesting he’s much more tense and possibly preoccupied here."

Zeroing in on the pair's chemistry, James noted that Prince Harry and Meghan did not appear to be invested in each other but rather in other people.

"They’re not presenting as a tactile couple here for some reason, with Harry communicating with one group of guests while Meghan seems to be engaged with another."

Speaking about the dynamic of typical celebrity couples James said that the two barely made moves to show each other affection

"It’s usual for A-list celebrities to walk out of restaurants on date-nights hand in hand and often with the guy towing his partner along to appear protective in front of the press but in these shots there is no touch or hand-holding from a normally very tactile couple."