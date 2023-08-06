Pop Smoke: Police find corpse in barrel with possible link to rapper's murder

Police may have found a possible link to Pop Smoke's murder

The murder of rapper Pop Smoke could be a step closer to being solved after cops seemingly made a strange discovery in a recent case.

According to TMZ, the police have been looking for possible connections between the musician's murder and a case where a corpse was found in a barrel at a Malibu beach.

Inside the barrel contained the body of Javonnta Murphy, the brother of Jaquan Murphy.

Jaquan was one of the five people who were arrested following Pop Smoke's 2020 murder.

He was initially charged for attempted murder but it was later cleared.

Currently, he is waiting trial for another unrelated murder in LA County.

Law enforcements told the publication that they are investigating the possibility of Javonnta's murder being used as revenge for the musician's murder.

For the unversed, Pop Smoke was killed in his Hollywood Hills home in February 202 after he was shot in a robbery.