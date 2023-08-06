Prince Harry's seven-figure role in question as firm lays off 100 workers

File Footage

Prince Harry has reportedly been called into question for his role at life-coaching firm BetterUp all while the firm laid off 100 workers last week.



As per The Daily Beast, workers said that the Duke, who rakes in a seven-figure salary, was first viewed as a "cool" introduction to the the company however, employees have since turned on him.

The source said that he was merely a "distraction" while one said that "the juice isn't worth the squeeze" as dramas and issues relating to the former royal would damage the company's reputation.

"Every article mentions his role at BetterUp then goes on to roast [him and Meghan Markle]... The juice isn't worth the squeeze."

Speaking about the former royal's day-to-day responsibility, as the company's Chief Impact Officer, it was reported that the former royal has close to no role in the company.

"From what I see I'm going to go with zero things," the source said.

For the most part, Prince Harry has kept mum about his duties with the website only mentioning: "Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex is a humanitarian, military veteran, mental wellness advocate, and environmentalist."

"As co-founder of Archewell, he is focused on driving systemic change across all communities through non-profit work as well as creative activations.

"The mission across Archewell—which currently includes Archewell Foundation, Archewell Productions, and Archewell Audio—is united behind the deeply held belief that compassion is the defining cultural force of the 21st century.”