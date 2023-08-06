Love rat Amir Khan presents £130K car to wife in bid to save marriage

British-Pakistani boxer Amir Khan seen presenting gift to wife Faryal Makhdoom in these stills taken from a video. — Instagram/amirkingkhan

After reportedly investing a whooping great amount in Faryal Makhdoom's business, British-Pakistani boxer Amir Khan pulled off a romantic display for his wife in his latest bid to save their marriage after the latest "sexting scandal".



Khan found himself at the centre of a scandal for sending provocative messages to other women.

As per a report published by The Sun last month, the boxer solicited sexually explicit photographs from a model, spinning a sad story about his marriage and asking her to meet him.

However, the latest reports on the couple's ties revealed that Khan gifted Faryal an expensive car in a romantic, red-themed setup to win her over.

"Amir Khan has bought wife Faryal Makhdoom a brand new Mercedes G-Class wrapped in red ribbon in another hint towards a reunion in the wake of reports they had separated over a sexting scandal," MailOnline reported.

It emerged when the boxer posted a highly-edited video on his Instagram handle, showing him holding a bouquet of red roses while waiting for Faryal to receive her present.

The video opens with the grey Mercedes G-Class with a red ribbon and red balloons tied on it, offloading from a container. It showed Khan and Faryal riding the car while the latter drives it.

"Little gift for @faryalmakhdoom. I know how much she loves G wagons so I wanted to surprise her. Hope you like it," Khan wrote on the picture and video-sharing site



The boxer has been making desperate attempts to save his marriage, and he has reportedly invested £100,000 in his Faryal's makeup.

Earlier, Khan reportedly apologised for making "mistakes" and "hurting" wife, saying he is willing to have therapy to stop him from doing so.

"I am willing to go to ­therapy to stop me sending texts to women who aren't my wife.

"I think nowadays with mental health issues, any help goes a long way. It's definitely something I would do. Things like that do help, so maybe it's something to think about," he told The Sun.

He however, unapologetically said: "I don't think I was cheating; it was just a few texts. But I regret doing it."

This is not the first time Khan has "cheated" on his wife, as the couple's marriage has been rocked by such rumours since their union in 2013.

The recent scandal put the two asunder as Mailonline earlier quoted a source telling the tabloid that Faryal is taking time on whether to end their marriage or not while they live separately.