Jonas Brothers rock at Wild 94.9's WAZZMATAZZ concert

Bay Area rocked by Jonas Brothers' epic performance.

The Jonas Brothers proved once again why they are a force to be reckoned with as they took the stage at Wild 94.9's WAZZMATAZZ concert in Mountain View, California, on Friday night, 5th August.

Kevin, Joe, and Nick were nothing short of spectacular as they headlined the event at the renowned Shoreline Amphitheatre.

The WAZZMATAZZ concert also featured other top-notch artists, including Kim Petras, Conan Gray, and Charlie Onna, who brought their own unique flair to the stage.

Kevin wore woven green short-sleeve shirt, featuring a checkered pattern with black and tan accents. Paired with black trousers and shiny black dress boots.

Joe was spotted in chic tan co-ord, consisting of a trendy jacket and cargo pants with a pair of eye-catching blue and white sneakers.

Meanwhile, Nick opted for a cool and casual ensemble, donning a partially buttoned cream-colored shirt with rolled-up sleeves.

Following the show, Joe took to Instagram to share outtakes with his followers, "Wild at #WAZZMATAZZ Gonna be even more wild next week at Yankee Stadium!!"