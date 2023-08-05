A chronology of prime ministers arrested in history of Pakistan

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan was arrested Saturday after being convicted by a local court in Islamabad in the Toshakhana case as he was found guilty of corrupt practices linked to the state gift repository.
The 70-year-old former prime minister denies these allegations.
Khan has been arrested for the second time in almost three months, as he was detained by the Rangers personnel from the Islamabad High Court (IHC) earlier on May 9.
Today, the PTI chief was taken into custody from his Zaman Park residence in Lahore following the announcement of a verdict by Additional and Sessions Judge Humayun Dilawar, who handed Khan three years in jail along with a fine of Rs100,000.
This is not the first time in Pakistan that a former head of the state was taken into custody.
Here is a list of premiers arrested in different cases in the country's history.
Huseyn Shaheed Suhrawardy, who served as the fifth prime minister, refused to support Gen Ayub Khan’s military coup. He was arrested on bogus charges of “anti-state activities”.
Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, who served as the ninth prime minister, was taken into custody on the charges of conspiracy to murder a political opponent in 1974. He was sentenced to death and executed on April 4, 1979.
Benazir Bhutto served as the premier twice from 1988 to 1990 and again from 1993 to 1996. She was detained first in 1985 and put under house arrest for 90 days.
Later, she was arrested in 1986 for denouncing the government at a rally in Karachi on independence day.
Benazir was sentenced to five years imprisonment for corruption and disqualified from holding public office and fined more than £5 million.
Nawaz Sharif was exiled during Gen Pervez Musharraf's government for 10 years. He was arrested when he returned to Pakistan and sent to Saudi Arabia to complete the remaining years of exile.
Benazir was again put under arrest for a week in a bid to stop her from leading a long march against Gen Musharraf's government.
Nawaz was sentenced to 10 years in jail along with his daughter Maryam Nawaz in a corruption case.
The three-time prime minister was again handed over seven years in prison in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills corruption reference.
Shahid Khaqan Abbasi was arrested in connection with the LNG case by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for alleged corruption.
Imran Khan was arrested on the orders of NAB by Rangers personnel on the charges of corruption in the Al-Qadir University Trust case.
Imran Khan was arrested again after being convicted for corrupt practices related to state gift repository, in the notorious Toshakhana case.
