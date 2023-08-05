A chronology of prime ministers arrested in history of Pakistan

A collage of former Pakistani prime ministers, Benazir Bhutto (left), Imran Khan (centre) and Nawaz Sharif (left). — AFP/Twitter

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan was arrested Saturday after being convicted by a local court in Islamabad in the Toshakhana case as he was found guilty of corrupt practices linked to the state gift repository.

The 70-year-old former prime minister denies these allegations.

Khan has been arrested for the second time in almost three months, as he was detained by the Rangers personnel from the Islamabad High Court (IHC) earlier on May 9.

Today, the PTI chief was taken into custody from his Zaman Park residence in Lahore following the announcement of a verdict by Additional and Sessions Judge Humayun Dilawar, who handed Khan three years in jail along with a fine of Rs100,000.

This is not the first time in Pakistan that a former head of the state was taken into custody.

Here is a list of premiers arrested in different cases in the country's history.

January 1962

Huseyn Shaheed Suhrawardy, who served as the fifth prime minister, refused to support Gen Ayub Khan’s military coup. He was arrested on bogus charges of “anti-state activities”.



September 1977

Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, who served as the ninth prime minister, was taken into custody on the charges of conspiracy to murder a political opponent in 1974. He was sentenced to death and executed on April 4, 1979.

August 1985

Benazir Bhutto served as the premier twice from 1988 to 1990 and again from 1993 to 1996. She was detained first in 1985 and put under house arrest for 90 days.

August 1986

Later, she was arrested in 1986 for denouncing the government at a rally in Karachi on independence day.

April 1999

Benazir was sentenced to five years imprisonment for corruption and disqualified from holding public office and fined more than £5 million.

September 2007

Nawaz Sharif was exiled during Gen Pervez Musharraf's government for 10 years. He was arrested when he returned to Pakistan and sent to Saudi Arabia to complete the remaining years of exile.

November 2007

Benazir was again put under arrest for a week in a bid to stop her from leading a long march against Gen Musharraf's government.

July 2018

Nawaz was sentenced to 10 years in jail along with his daughter Maryam Nawaz in a corruption case.

December 2018

The three-time prime minister was again handed over seven years in prison in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills corruption reference.

July 2019

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi was arrested in connection with the LNG case by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for alleged corruption.

May 2023

Imran Khan was arrested on the orders of NAB by Rangers personnel on the charges of corruption in the Al-Qadir University Trust case.

August 2023

Imran Khan was arrested again after being convicted for corrupt practices related to state gift repository, in the notorious Toshakhana case.