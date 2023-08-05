Twitch streamer Kai Cenat's YouTube giveaway announcement shakes Manhattan

NYPD officials keep a crowd away from Union Square in New York, on Friday. NBC New York

New York City's Union Square Park witnessed scenes of chaos and disorder on Friday as a video game console giveaway event organised by popular Twitch streamer Kai Cenat took an unexpected turn.

Thousands of eager participants descended on the park in anticipation of free PlayStation 5 devices, as announced by the Twitch streamer on his YouTube channel earlier in the week.

The event, which was meant to be a joyful celebration, quickly devolved into a situation requiring a major police response. Law enforcement officials detained Cenat and others as acts of violence erupted within the crowd. People reportedly threw bottles, rocks, and paint cans, creating an unsafe environment for both attendees and the police. Several officers were injured during the clashes.

Kai Cenat, known for his streaming antics and comedic reactions, had announced the massive giveaway on his Twitch channel, drawing over 2 million views within hours. However, the park had filled up even before the scheduled start time, with videos showing skirmishes breaking out among the crowd. While some attendees expressed their enthusiasm to see the Twitch streamer and potentially win prizes, others described scenes of pushing, crowding, and even panic attacks.

New York Police Department officials declared a "Level 4" mobilisation, deploying around 1,000 officers to control the situation. As the chaos unfolded, subway trains continued to pass through the nearby Union Square station. The Twitch streamer, who had not obtained a permit for the event, was taken into police custody. Authorities are now reviewing potential charges, including inciting a riot.

Kai Cenat, who previously broke records on Twitch, found himself at the center of a rapidly escalating situation that took a dangerous turn. The incident raises questions about the responsibilities of social media influencers and the impact of their announcements on public gatherings. As the dust settles, authorities are left to assess the aftermath of an event that was meant to bring excitement but ended in tumult.