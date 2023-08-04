Say bye to spammy DMs as Instagram limits senders

Instagram logo. — Pixabay

In its bid to combat unsolicited and spammy DMs, the Meta-owned Instagram has introduced a new update for its users and if you're tired of receiving such messages from strangers, then this update is for you.

Following a test in June, the app now restricts users, who are not in one's following list, to sending just one message invite before they can chat with you.

Furthermore, the message will only entail text, preventing unsolicited photos, videos, or voice messages in message requests.

The move is aimed at improving user experience and lessening unwanted interactions from strangers.

Previously, users could send an unlimited number of message requests, leading to potential spam issues. With this latest update, users can send more than one message only after they've accepted their request to connect.

— Screenshot via Instagram

The Requests button above the inbox in the application's DM tab is where these message requests can be found. However, Instagram users can only receive requests if your privacy settings require them to send a request before messaging you.

“We want people to feel confident and in control when they open their inbox,” said Cindy Southworth, Meta’s head of women’s safety, in a statement.

She added that the company is testing new features, which means "people can’t receive images, videos or multiple messages from someone they don’t follow, until they’ve accepted the request to chat."

Apart from enhancing messaging safeguards on Instagram, Meta, has also introduced more comprehensive parental controls for both Instagram and Messenger, giving parents a better understanding of their child's activities on the apps.

The company said it is committed to creating a safer and more secure environment for its users.