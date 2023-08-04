Watch: Taylor Swift gives Vanessa Bryant's daughter a sweet kiss, her '22' cap

Vanessa Bryant shared a beautiful photo of her daughter Bianka in an embrace with Taylor Swift





Taylor Swift gave Vanessa Bryant's six-year-old Bianka a loving hug in a touching on stage moment during the singer’s SoFi Stadium performance in Los Angeles.

Taking to her Instagram, Vanessa shared a touching photo of Swift giving a warm hug to the six-year-old, who looked just as happy with the embrace.

She captioned the photo, "We love you @taylorswift".

Videos of the moment showed that Swift gave Bianka her hat that said '22' along with a loving kiss on her cheek before pulling her in for an embrace.

The sentimental moment left fans emotional as they gushed in the comments.

"She’s such an angel," a user commented.

"Taylor is the sweetest for this, deserved sm," a second commented.

"So amazing T!! You got heart!" a third gushed.

This comes after Vanessa shared adorable photos on her Instagram Story where she honoured her late husband Kobe Bryant and her daughter Gianna Bryant with concert swag.

The 41-year-old shared snippets of her outfit, consisting of a jean jacket that was emblazoned with a photo of Kobe along with Swift in a 2015 concert.

She also remembered her daughter Gianna with a friendship bracelet stack that spelled out her name.