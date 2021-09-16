Karl Cook breaks silence on divorce with Kaley Cuoco

Web Desk

The couple shocked fans when they said they are filing for divorce two weeks ago

Karl Cook came forth speaking up on his divorce with Kaley Cuoco, stating he is sticking to their 'iron-clad' prenup agreement.



The Big Bang Theory actress shocked fans when she said she is filing for divorce from the reputed equestrian, two weeks ago.

Breaking his silence, Cook said the couple parted ways over irreconcilable differences, and asked to dismiss the court's ability to give spousal support to either him or Kaley.



He further demanded his "miscellaneous jewelry and other personal effects," as well as his "earnings and accumulations" that he received before, during and after their marriage.

"There are additional separate property assets and obligations of each party as mandated by the parties' Premarital Agreement," Cook's response revealed.

He said that any communal property should be "divided" based on "the terms" of their prenup, suggesting he won't be going against their agreement.

Cook stated that their attorney's fees should be payable by both spouses and listed their official date of separation as "TBD." Further details of their prenup were not disclosed.