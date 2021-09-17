New docs reveal Johnny Depp had troubled childhood, faced abandonment from mom

Johnny Depp was declared to be 'emancipated and self-supporting' at the time of his parents' divorce

Divorce documents of Johnny Depp's parents show he was abandoned as a minor by mother Betty Sue.



The documents that date back to 1981, state Depp was “emancipated and self-supporting," as claimed by her mom at the time of her divorce from actor's father John Depp.

“The wife hereby acknowledges that the parties’ minor child … John C. Depp II is fully emancipated and self-supporting," the docs reveal.

However, Johnny in interviews said he started taking drugs at just 11.

The papers were discovered by Hollywood fixer Paul Barresi in his research for the new Discovery+ series Johnny Depp v Amber Heard.

Barresi said, “He said since age 11, he’s taken all manner of substances, including marijuana, cocaine, ecstasy, LSD, prescription painkillers, opiates and magic mushrooms. His drug use, he said, was a way to escape family problems.

“He struggled to find gigs in a garage band and peddled ink pens working part-time as a telemarketer.

“Needless to say, at age 17, Johnny was hardly financially self-sufficient, and far from being emancipated. As far as I am concerned, his mother disowned him at a time when he unquestionably needed her most. There is no court record of him ever having been legally emancipated.”

In an interview with Rolling Stone in 2018, Johnny said of her mother, "My mom was maybe the meanest human being I have ever met in my life.”