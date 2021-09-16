Megan Fox credits Machine Gun Kelly for bold 2021 VMAs outfit

Web Desk

Megan Fox took beau Machine Gun Kelly's fashion advice during 2021 VMAs.

Speaking with ET in a recent interaction, Fox revealed that the inspiration behind her revealing Mugler gown was the Bloody Valentine singer.

Fox revealed her conversation with MGK, narrating that he was the one who asked for a daring fashion choice.

“I was like, ‘Whatever you say!’” she added, pointing to her rocker boyfriend.

Megan Fox and MGK's romance became public earlier in the year, a few months after the Transformers actress filed for divorce from husband Brian Austin Green.