Kim Kardashian reveals daughter North converted into 'full goth girl'

Web Desk

While it is no secret that Kim Kardashian is experimental with her style and looks, it seems that her daughter North has taken up some of her mother's habits.

In an appearance on The Ellen Degeneres Show, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star said that her eight-year-old daughter, who she shares with Kanye West along with three other kids, has turned into a "full goth girl".

The Skims founder shared that the little girl has now become a fan of rock'n'roll, tattoos and heavy metal.

"North is, like, goth. She's into Hot Topic and she puts fake tattoos on her face. She listens to Black Sabbath! She's just like a full goth girl."

The reality TV star explained that she had no idea how her daughter developed a taste for the band and her sense of style, as she was not previously introduced to the goth world.