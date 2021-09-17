Prince Charles ‘has no hope’ of becoming an ‘activist monarch: report

Web Desk

Experts speculate Prince Charles will never be able to become a ‘true activist monarch’.

This claim has been made by royal expert and commentator Richard Fitzwilliams during his interview with GB News.

Per his claim, “As Prince of Wales, he created his own role. I think in issues, especially those of the environment - that’s mainstream now. It wasn’t 50 years ago.”



He also went on to say, “It was around 50 years ago that Charles ran a campaign to save the planet and I think that’s very significant.”

“Whether it’s architecture or whether it’s drawing or whether it’s homoeopathy, he has a role, so long as it's not a political role.”

“I absolutely deprecate the thought that one day he could attempt to be an activist monarch because that simply wouldn’t work.”