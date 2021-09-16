Kate Middleton’s ‘iron fist’ keeping Prince George, Charlotte, Louis from ‘fun’ memories

Web Desk

Experts fear Kate Middleton is using her iron-clad technique to parenting and in turn keeping Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis from getting to experience ‘fun’ childhood memories



This claim was made by Royally Us guest Rachel Burchfield and during a podcast appearance she weighed in on Kate’s decision to parent with an iron fist when it comes to public appearance and fashion.

She was quoted saying, "It's a shame that these kids won't have the fun/absolute horror at looking at childhood photos of themselves and wondering, what the heck was I thinking or what the heck were our parents thinking?”



She concluded by admitting, “Like I do when I look at my childhood photos from the 80s and the 90s. Biker shorts, neon colours. I don't think they're going to have that issue when they look at childhood photos of themselves.”