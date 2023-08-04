Toshakhana case: IHC declares session court's order on maintainability 'illegal'

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Friday ruled that a session court's order on the Toshakhana case's maintainability was "illegal", ordering the lower court to rehear the case.

IHC Chief Justice Amir Farooq gave the court's ruling on eight petitions of the PTI chairman after arguments by both parties — which were completed yesterday while the judgment was reserved.

According to the IHC, the decision of the sessions court to declare the Toshakhana case admissible was "illegal" and the lower court should hear again before coming to a verdict.

The court, however, rejected the PTI chairman's request to transfer the case to another court and said that Additional Sessions Judge Humayun Dilawar would hear the case.

The IHC today also issued a notice against the court's decision to reject the list of witnesses.

SC dismisses petition

The Supreme Court had earlier in the day dismissed the ex-prime minister's petition against trial proceedings pertaining to the Toshakhana case following his withdrawal of the said plea.

The three-member bench hearing the case, led by Justice Yahya Afridi and comprising Justice Hasan Azhar Rizvi and Justice Musarat Hilali, heard Khan's petition against the Toshakhana case.

"The trial court cannot decide on the Toshakhana case until the final decision of the High Court," the bench ruled.

Earlier this week, the apex court had turned away Khan, asking him to await a verdict from the IHC.

"We believe that the high court can issue a better order than us. It is possible that it will give the order to stop the trial tomorrow," he had said on Wednesday.

What is the Toshakhana case?

Under the rules governing Toshakhana — a Persian word meaning "treasure house" — government officials can keep gifts if they have a low worth, while they must pay a dramatically reduced fee to the government for extravagant items.

The Toshakhana has been under a microscope ever since the emergence of the allegations that Khan purchased the gifts he received as prime minister at throwaway rates and sold them off in the open market for staggering profits.

The 70-year-old cricketer-turned-politician was accused of misusing his 2018 to 2022 premiership to buy and sell gifts in state possession that were received during visits abroad and worth more than Rs140 million ($635,000).

The gifts included watches given by a royal family, according to government officials, who have alleged previously that Khan's aides sold them in Dubai.

The gifts included seven wristwatches, six made by watchmaker Rolex, and the most expensive a "Master Graff limited edition" valued at 85 million Pakistani rupees ($385,000).

The election commission's order had said Imran stood disqualified under Article 63(1)(p) of the Constitution.

This is a developing story and will be updated soon.