Deadly car-to-car shooting in California: Irvine police launch probe

Police have launched investigations into a targeted shooting in broad daylight. Screenshot of a Twitter video.

A tragic incident occurred in a residential neighborhood of California in Irvine where a man lost his life due to a car-to-car shooting.

The shooting took place around 12:30pm near Athel Avenue and Sego Street. Local residents rushed to aid the man, who had sustained gunshot wounds to his upper body while lying on the ground.

After being rushed to a nearby hospital, the victim was sadly pronounced dead by the authorities.

According to the police, the shooting involved two vehicles. The victim was a passenger in a black Mercedes, while the suspects were in a white Honda, possibly a Civic or Accord. Both vehicles quickly left the scene.

The police emphasised that the victim was not a resident of the neighborhood, making the incident even more unusual for the area.

Sergeant Karie Davies of the Irvine Police expressed how such incidents are rare in residential areas like Irvine, especially in broad daylight when people are typically at home or going about their daily activities.

Authorities believe that the attack was targeted and not a random act of violence. They are actively investigating the matter and are appealing to the neighborhood for any witnesses or video footage that may help identify the suspects, such as their license plate or physical descriptions.

Authorities are actively investigating the shooting, but the motive remains unclear, leaving questions surrounding the tragic event. Compounding the mystery is the fact that the victim's residence was in South County, making it puzzling as to why he was present in that specific area of Irvine.

The Irvine Police Department is appealing to the public for assistance in their ongoing investigation. Anyone with information about the incident or the suspects is encouraged to contact the police department at 949-724-7000.