Tylor Swift honours Justin Trudeau as she announces additional Eras Tour dates for Canada

Singing sensation Taylor Swift has delighted her Canadian fans as she included Toronto in her record-breaking Eras World Tour after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's plea.

Music lovers in Canada can breathe a sigh of relief as the 33-year-ol pop superstar put the country back on her touring map.

Swift had initially excluded Canada from her widely successful tour, causing concerns among her Canadian fanbase.

PM Trudeau even took to social media to personally appeal to Swift to include Canada in her tour schedule. “It’s me, hi. I know places in Canada would love to have you. So, don’t make it another cruel summer. We hope to see you soon,” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau wrote on Twitter, on July 5, shortly after Swift announced tour stops in Europe and the UK.



The Toronto tour dates are scheduled for November 2024, with tickets set to go on sale next week. Swift revealed the exciting news on social media, along with additional tour stops in New Orleans, Miami, and Indianapolis.



Canadian fans can mark their calendars for Swift's performances in Toronto from November 14 to 16, 2024, and again from November 21 to 23, 2024. These shows will mark Swift's first tour dates in Canada since her Reputation Tour in 2018. Notably, she will be the first artist to perform a six-show stint at Toronto's renowned Rogers Centre.

There are speculations that Swift's Eras tour could become first billion-dollar tour, singer made $300 million from the first 22 dates.

