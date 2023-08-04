Meghan Markle critic Dan Wootton suspended amid catfishing allegations

TV presenter Dan Wootton, who is major critic of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, has reportedly been suspended from MailOnline amid catfishing allegations.



The GB News host has seen his column paused while the publication investigates allegations he used a pseudonym and offered colleagues money for sexual material.



Wootton, a former executive editor at the Sun, had written a regular column for the online outlet since 2021, with his last article published on June 29.

The TV presenter, last month, used his self-titled programme to admit he had made "errors of judgment" in the past but branded the "criminal allegations" as "simply untrue".



It came in response to a Byline Times investigation. On Thursday, that paper published the seventh part in what it has reported to be a three-year investigation into Wootton.

It alleged that the Wootton "used an identical password as the catfishing pseudonyms ‘Martin Branning’ and ‘Maria Joseph’" for his danwootton.com website.

The publishers of MailOnline and his previous employers at The Sun have said they are looking into allegations made against the New Zealand-born star. However, GB News have continued to broadcast his show, Dan Wootton Tonight, which "promises no spin, no bias, no censorship".