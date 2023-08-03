Justin Trudeau and Sophie Gregoire: What led Canada's first couple to part ways after 18 years?

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on August 2, 2023, that he and his wife of 18 years, Sophie Gregoire-Trudeau, are separating — AFP/Files

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau surprised the public with an Instagram announcement of their separation, potentially marking the end of their 18-year marriage.

The couple, known for their high-profile status, married in 2005 and gained even more international attention when Trudeau assumed office as prime minister in 2015.

Here's what may have gone wrong.

Trudeau, 51, followed in the footsteps of his father, Pierre Elliott Trudeau, who served as Canada's prime minister for 15 years. Prior to entering politics, Trudeau worked as a school teacher, while Gregoire Trudeau, 48, had a background as an entertainment journalist. The couple shares three children: Xavier, Ella Grace, and Hadrien, aged 15, 14, and 9 respectively.

Over the years, Trudeau and Gregoire Trudeau have openly acknowledged the challenges they faced in their marriage.

In his 2014 autobiography, Trudeau described Sophie as his best friend and partner, emphasising their honesty with one another.

Sophie, in a 2015 interview, spoke about the difficulties of marriage and the couple's desire for authenticity and growth.

Despite the ups and downs, the couple frequently expressed their love and unity on special occasions through social media posts.

Trudeau's Instagram messages on their anniversary and Sophie's birthday showcased their affection and commitment.

The news of their separation marks a significant development in their personal lives, leaving many surprised and reflecting on the complexities of marriage in the public eye.

'Sunny days, heavy storms'

In his 2014 memoir "Common Ground," the younger Trudeau recalled that the "dark drama" at home and his parents' eventual divorce had been hard on him.

His own breakup comes as Trudeau's ruling Liberals are struggling in the polls against the opposition Conservatives ahead of elections expected before the end of 2025.

Trudeau announced last week a major shakeup in his cabinet with the stated goal of strengthening his economic team ahead of that looming campaign.

This involved changing more than two-thirds of his political inner circle, with seven new recruits joining the cabinet and around 20 ministers reassigned to new roles.

Sophie Gregoire, 48, had been a constant presence at her 51-year-old husband's side at political events over the past decade, as he took the party from third place to form a government in 2015, and through two more winning ballots in 2019 and 2021.

But she has appeared in public less in recent years, at times lamenting the struggles of marriage, saying last year in a social media post that they had "navigated through sunny days, heavy storms and everything in between."

Trudeau himself has also hinted at difficulties, writing in his memoir: "Our marriage isn't perfect, and we have had difficult ups and downs, yet Sophie remains my best friend, my partner, my love. We are honest with each other, even when it hurts."

On their latest anniversary in May, Trudeau posted a photo online of the pair holding hands as they drove along a remote Canadian highway in a motor home, with the caption "Every mile of this journey together is an adventure. I love you Soph."