US Senate buildings evacuated after bogus active shooter call

People walk out of the Russell Senate Office Building with their hands in the air on Wednesday. AFP

Panic gripped the US Senate office buildings as Capitol Police responded to a concerning 911 call reporting an active shooter in the Hart office building in Capitol Hill.

Authorities quickly dispatched more than 200 officers to conduct a thorough search of the Senate buildings, prompting the evacuation of thousands of staff members who were present during the incident. However, after a meticulous floor-by-floor sweep, law enforcement officials confirmed that the report was a false alarm.

Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger assured the public that they responded promptly, adhering to the active shooter training they have been conducting for the last few years. "We've found nothing concerning. We've got nobody that has actually heard shots and certainly no victims," Chief Manger said, asserting that there was no confirmation of an active shooter.

The incident occurred during the Senate's recess, with most lawmakers away. However, numerous aides were working in the buildings when the bogus call sparked chaos. Capitol Police Chief Manger said that they have been conducting active shooter drills in and around the Capitol complex over the last few months, with preparations for any unforeseen circumstances.

The false alarm brought attention to the security measures and coordination among various law enforcement agencies. While some staffers expressed discomfort seeing police officers with guns drawn during the evacuation, Chief Manger clarified that the officers were not pointing their firearms at the staff.

Authorities are now investigating the source of the bogus call, which led to the lockdown and evacuation of the Senate office buildings. The incident also raised concerns about the potential disruptions caused by false active shooter reports, stresing the importance of efficient response protocols while avoiding unnecessary panic.

Despite the swift resolution of the situation, Chief Manger acknowledged the need for continued vigilance, especially with former President Donald Trump's upcoming court appearance in Washington. A security plan has been put in place for the event, involving collaboration with various agencies, including the Secret Service, the Park Police, and the Washington Metropolitan Police Department.

As the Senate office buildings return to normalcy after the false alarm, authorities will review the incident to identify areas for improvement in handling potential threats, ensuring the safety of occupants, and preventing similar situations in the future.