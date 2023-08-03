Robert Bowers receives death sentence for Pittsburgh synagogue massacre

Police have reportedly been dispatched to the area near the home of Robert Bowers [Pittsburgh Police Department/AFP]

Robert Bowers, the gunman responsible for the deadliest-ever attack on Jewish people in the United States, was unanimously sentenced to death by a federal jury on Wednesday.

The verdict marks the first federal death penalty imposed under the Biden administration, which had previously placed a moratorium on executions.

Throughout the trial, jurors meticulously deliberated over the past two days before reaching their unanimous verdict. The sentencing required a unanimous decision; otherwise, Bowers would have faced life imprisonment without parole.

The tragic incident happened on October 27, 2018, when Bowers violently entered the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh, unleashing a hail of bullets with an AR-15-style rifle during Shabbat services. The violence claimed the lives of 11 innocent worshippers and left six others wounded, including four police officers who responded to the scene.

Prosecutors portrayed Bowers as motivated by hatred towards Jewish people and presented testimonies from victims' family members describing their profound loss and the gunman's lack of remorse. US Attorney Eric Olshan underscored the severity of the massacre, saying, "He turned an ordinary Jewish Sabbath into the worst antisemitic mass shooting in US history, and he is proud of it."

Bowers' defence stressed his troubled upbringing and mental health issues, including a delusional belief system and diagnoses of schizophrenia and epilepsy. However, the jury ultimately rejected the defense's key arguments, finding that the prosecution's aggravating factors were proven beyond doubt.

The families of the victims expressed mixed emotions in response to the verdict. Andrea Wedner, the daughter of Rose Mallinger, one of the deceased, said, "Although we will never attain closure from the loss of our beloved Rose Mallinger, we now feel a measure of justice has been served." On the other hand, leaders of the New Light Congregation supported the decision, asserting that "this act requires the ultimate penalty under the law."

Bowers' formal sentencing is set to take place on Thursday, where some of the victims' families are expected to share their statements, providing closure to a community still grappling with the aftermath of the tragedy.