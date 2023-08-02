‘I was so pregnant here’: Kim Kardashian shares nostalgic photos with Justin Bieber and more

Kim Kardashian is celebrating designer Ricardo Tisci's birthday with throwback photos

SKIMS founder Kim Kardashian took a trip down memory lane as she shared a series of throwback photos on her Instagram Story.

The reality star shared a precious moment from the night her mother, Kris Jenner, first met her longtime partner, Corey Gamble.

The snapshot showcased a bronzed Kim and Kris, along with Kendall Jenner and Italian fashion designer Riccardo Tisci, who serves as the creative director for Burberry. The fashionable quartet looked glamorous, donning chic black dresses.

In her caption, Kim revealed her delight at her mother's encounter with Corey Gamble that night, and humorously mentioned their tanned and heavily made-up looks, dating the memory to the year 2014.

In the spirit of celebrating Tisci's birthday, Kim also posted another throwback photo, featuring a baby-faced Justin Bieber alongside her, Kendall, and the fashion designer. The image exuded a sense of camaraderie and friendship among the celebrities.

Still embracing nostalgia, Kim shared glimpses of her past collaborations with Riccardo Tisci, including a cover shoot they worked on together. In one of the photos, a pregnant Kim posed in a stylish black bra, matching panties, and a blazer, with the early stages of her baby bump becoming apparent.

Fondly reminiscing, she jokingly remarked, "I was so pregnant here LOL," and expressed her love for the memorable cover shoot they did together.