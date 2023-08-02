Kate Middleton, Prince William leave Meghan Markle, Harry concerned

Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton have apparently left Meghan Markle and Prince Harry concerned with their growing popularity.



There are reports Harry and Meghan are being avoided by A-listers, as Hollywood stars are trying to get closer to Prince William and Kate Middleton instead, which has left the royal couple concerned.

Rumours are rife that Victoria Beckham and David Beckham also allegedly ended their friendship with the California-based royals due to their closeness with William and Kate Middleton.

It comes after a source told Heat Magazine: “Nobody wants to risk their standing in the UK by not being seen as team William and Kate."

The insider added, “Meghan is sick and tired of this 'Saint Kate' act. She and Harry are aware the Waleses are planning more trips to the States — including Hollywood — and the red carpet will well and truly be rolled out for their arrival."

According to a report by Mail on Sunday, per New York Post , Victoria and David have allegedly been accused of leaking sources about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

The insider told the publication, now, their friendship is over.

David Beckham and Victoria have been friends with Prince William and Kate Middleton for years.

They were also close to Prince Harry and Meghan before their friendship ended recently.