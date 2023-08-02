New Jersey's first Black woman Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver passes away at 71. newjerseyglobe.com

New Jersey is mourning the loss of Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver, who passed away at the age of 71.

She was the first Black woman to hold statewide-elected office in the Garden State and had a remarkable career as a public servant.

A cause of death has not been disclosed, and she was receiving medical care when New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy was out of the state, leaving Senate President Nicholas Scutari to assume the duties of acting governor.

The Oliver family released a statement expressing their grief and highlighting her legacy of dedication and service to the people of New Jersey: "Sheila Y. Oliver leaves behind a legacy of dedication, service, and inspiration. We will remember her commitment to the people of New Jersey and her tireless efforts to uplift the community."

Lt. Gov. Oliver's political journey began unexpectedly when a friend asked her to run on his ticket for state Senate. Winning the election launched her career as a state legislator. She went on to become the first woman of color to serve in a statewide elected office and the first Black woman to be the speaker of the state general assembly.

Reflecting on her journey, Lt. Gov. Oliver once said, "I want to be involved in everything in the state legislature." Her passion for public service and leadership made her the ideal running mate for Gov. Phil Murphy.

Gov. Murphy praised her as a trailblazer, saying, "It was the best decision I ever made." He acknowledged her significant contributions to the state and her inspiration to women, especially women of color.

Lt. Gov. Oliver was deeply committed to her community, fighting for social justice, affordable housing, and economic opportunity for New Jerseyans. Her impact extended beyond state lines, as Sen. Cory Booker attested: "I will miss her and her inspiring leadership, and yet her legacy will live on for countless generations to come."

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and New York City Mayor Eric Adams also paid tribute to Lt. Gov. Oliver, acknowledging her dedication to public service and her role as a trailblazer for women of color.

The passing of Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver leaves a void in New Jersey politics, but her legacy of breaking barriers and fighting for the people will continue to inspire generations to come.