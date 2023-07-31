'Friends' Courtney Cox, Jennifer Aniston pen heartfelt notes for Lisa Kudrow’s 60th birthday

Lisa Kudrow plays Pheobe Buffay in American TV series 'Friends'

Friends stars Courtney Cox and Jennifer Aniston penned heart warming notes for their close 'friend' and co-star Lisa Kudrow on her 60th birthday.

Jennifer, widely known as Rachel Green from Friends, dropped a series of photos on her Instagram both old and new to show love and gratitude towards her friend.

She called Lisa ‘one of her most favourite people on the planet.’

The Murder Mystery star wrote: “Please join me in celebrating one of my favourite people on the planet. Lisa Kudrow!!”

“She’s been my friend and family for nearly 30 incredible years. I cherish you… I love you, my sweet Floosh. One of the most talented comedians/actors I’ve had the great honor to work with for all these glorious years and more to come! Happy Lisa’s Birthday”, concluded Jennifer.

Meanwhile, Courtney, aka Monica Geller, also posted some extremely adorable mixed set of pictures on her Instagram handle along with a sweet birthday note that read: “Happy Birthday my Loot.”



“This is the second attempt: ChatGPT didn’t give you nearly the amount of love I feel for you. You are the smartest, funniest, most thoughtful person. I always feel seen and loved when I’m around you. That’s the gift you give to those you love.”

Jennifer Aniston, Courtney Cox and Lisa Kudrow have been close friends for almost 30 years now. The trio pulled off a special bond while working together on sitcom Friends that premiered from 1994-2004. Their bond continued to grow stronger over the years.

