Sarah Silverman bashes A-list actors for doing indie films during actors’ strike

Sarah Silverman reveals she said no to an independent film amid actors' strike

Emmy-winning actor Sarah Silverman is expressing her dissatisfaction with SAG-AFTRA's decision to permit big-name actors to appear in independent films, arguing that such movies are likely to be acquired by streaming services.

Silverman's disapproval comes as SAG-AFTRA has approved the participation of actors such as Anne Hathaway, Matthew McConaughey, Jenna Ortega, and Paul Rudd in 45 "truly independent" films.

In a recent Instagram video, Silverman said actors working on these movies is basically "the end of the strike," which she went on to predict would now be "exponentially prolonged, because they have movie stars making movies" that she thinks will be released to streaming services later.

The actress argued: "When SAG joined the strike, it's, 'Movie stars aren't making movies for you anymore, now what are you going to do?' Well, they're making movies. What the f---?" the 52-year-old said.

"I got offered an indie movie, I f---ing said no, and so did a bunch of my friends, and now some of my friends are saying yes. I'm really pissed. Please, explain to me why I shouldn't be angry because people are making real-deal sacrifices. People, writers, actors, crew people, all these people are sacrificing their livelihood for this cause. It's called union strong, where we are all together. And when SAG joined the strike, we should see every movie star out there striking along, because you have insurance because of your union and you get residuals because of your union. All of these things you get because of your union and you can't stand with your union?"