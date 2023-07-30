Margot Robbie takes time off with friends for luxurious retreat

Margot Robbie takes time off with friends for a luxurious retreat

Margot Robbie, who is acting as the lead in Barbie, has recently enjoyed a well-earned luxurious time off with friends. She took her 14 friends to an all-expense-paid cabin at Soho Farmhouse in Oxfordshire.



She splashed £50k on her friends during the time off as she treated them with luxurious spa treatments, a cocktail van and a private chef at an exclusive countryside location.

The Barbie star treated her friends with luxury spa treatments, a cocktail van and a charcoal grill. The on-site activities at the farmhouse included pigeon shooting, cycling and prosecco pong.

Margot also enjoyed some quality time with her British husband Tom Ackerley, following a busy week promoting her film Barbie, reports Dailymail.

The Sun quoted a source saying that despite being the most beautiful actress on the planet, "Margot is an incredibly down-to-earth person."

They added that she enjoys the company of her friends and loves spending time with them.

The source continued that the movie star loves spending her wealth on the people she loves and she feels to be her real self with friends and there she really let her hair down.

"Because her mates also work in the film industry, so they don't get fazed by Margot's fame," the source said.

Margot's movie Barbie has been hitting cinemas since July 21 and has raised $162 million.

Barbie has the second biggest opening of all time, Avengers remains first.