Cardi B throws a microphone at fan who had hurled a drink at her mid-performance

Cardi B, the renowned singer behind the hit "WAP," made headlines when she took action on stage in response to audience behavior during her performances in Las Vegas.
During one of her shows, a video shared on Pop Base Twitter captured the moment an audience member threw a drink at Cardi B while she was in the middle of singing her 2018 hit "Bodak Yellow."
In a split second, the drink splashed her face, prompting her to react swiftly. Without hesitation, she hurled the microphone towards the person responsible for the throw, aiming to make her displeasure known.
Notably, this wasn't the only incident involving her microphone during the weekend. At a previous performance at Drai's Beach Club, Cardi B expressed frustration when the DJ allegedly cut off her songs prematurely.
In a clip posted by user kfen777 on social media, the singer could be seen shouting out her name, then turning around to fling the microphone like a football in the direction of the DJ before leaving the stage.
Despite these incidents, Cardi B has been actively promoting her latest song "Jealousy," a collaboration with her husband Offset. Her performances may have had some unexpected moments, but her musical talent and presence continue to captivate her fans.
