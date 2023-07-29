Laura Whitmore opens up about seeking mental health support for new documentary series

Laura Whitmore is taking a leap forward from being a TV host to investigative journalism and has revealed of been in therapy since she was offered her new documentary series Laura Whitmore Investigates for ITVX.



The former Love Island host has expressed a sigh of relief over being a producer in her new investigative series rather than being the face of another telly project like before.

The 38-year-old TV host has vowed to call the s**t out after getting more power in the TV world.

She admitted that she felt powerless and frustrated over not having control of her previous projects and sees her new investigative documentary series as her way to 'reclaim her power'.

According to Dailymail, the TV host added that she is having therapy after the show was offered to her for the first time. She added that she never asked for mental health support because she didn't want to be seen as weak.

In an interview with The Telegraph, Laura Whitmore said, "Sometimes your job is to turn up and look in a certain way and I have worked on multiple projects where I had no control over production or script."

The new documentary series, Laura Whitmore Investigates, will tackle dark subjects like online safety and toxic masculinity.

The three-part ITVX documentary will see Laura meet the victims of cyberstalking, before going on to investigate other hard-hitting problems.