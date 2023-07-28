15 injured after massive explosion rocks Russian city of Taganrog

Locals walk past the explosion site with firefighters in Taganrog, Rostov region, Russia on 28 July, 2023. — Twitter/@DD_Geopolitics

At least 15 people were injured in an explosion near a cafe in the southwestern Russian city of Taganrog close to the border with Ukraine, according to the regional governor.

"A rocket supposedly exploded. Rescuers are at the scene. There are no dead. There are several injured to whom ambulances have been dispatched," Rostov region governor Vasily Golubev said on Telegram.

He added that 15 people suffered "light injuries".

Over a dozen people were hurt in the explosion, which occurred as the Russian defence ministry announced in a separate statement that it had intercepted a Ukrainian missile.

The debris from the missile had fallen on the city of Taganrog in southwest Russia, close to the Ukrainian border.

"Russian air defence equipment detected the Ukrainian missile and intercepted it in the air. The debris of the downed Ukrainian missile fell on the territory of Taganrog," Russia's defence ministry said.

According to Russian politician Alexander Khinshtein, an explosion happened on Friday at the Kuibyshev oil refinery in Samara, as reported by Tass.

"An explosion rocked the Kuibyshev oil refinery in Samara today. According to preliminary data, it was an explosive device," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

No one was injured and no serious damage was done.

According to Russian media, the refinery was set up in 1945, the Kuibyshev refinery is one of the largest oil enterprises in the Samara Region.