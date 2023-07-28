Netizens call Ariana Grande a “mess” for romancing married Ethan Slater

Fans of Ariana Grande turn against the singer for affair with married Ethan Slater

Amidst the news of Ethan Slater's divorce from wife Lilly Jay, and his wife's emotional reaction to his relationship with Grammy-winning artist Ariana Grande, netizens have formed their opinions against the singer for romancing a married guy.

Known for his role in SpongeBob SquarePants: The Broadway Musical, Slater, 31, and Grande, 30, formed a close connection while working together on the set of the upcoming Wicked film.

As Jay recently opened up on the affair, calling Grande “not a girl’s girl,” netizens flocked to support her, calling Grande “sick” for going for a married man.

"[Ariana’s] the story really. Not a girl’s girl," Jay told Page Six. "My family is just collateral damage," she added, expressing the impact of Slater's new relationship on her and their child.

On New York Post's Instagram post about the interview, one user criticized the Side to Side singer, saying: “Ariana is a mess! She ought to be ashamed of herself smh”

Yet another user wished his wife the best: “Did the wife a favour, find herself a loyal partner.”

Another implied that their relationship won’t work and advised Jay to not take him back after they breakup: “Please, do not take him back when it's all over, which will be soon. He sped right away and filled for divorce. He wasted NO TIME. Level-up, live a happy life and get a better guy!”

More users threw shade at Grande for going for a married man, writing, “She needs glasses and a moral compass please,” and “#arianagrande is sick. She is always going w/guys who are married, engaged or have girlfriends. Therapy.”