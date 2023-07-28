Johnny Depp and Amber Heard trial takes center stage once again as a new Netflix documentary

Netflix is set to release a new docuseries titled "Depp v. Heard," which delves into the high-profile defamation trial involving Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. The trial took place over a year ago and gained significant attention as it was the first trial ever influenced by TikTok.

The three-part documentary aims to provide an in-depth examination of the infamous case that captivated the world's interest. The description mentions, "showing both testimonies side-by-side for the first time, this series explores this global media event, questioning the nature of truth and the role it plays in our modern society."

The director of "Depp v. Heard" is Emma Cooper, known for her work on Netflix's 2022 documentary "The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes."

The documentary seeks to present "a neutral overview of what happens when the court of public opinion starts to overshadow reality."

Following the trial's conclusion, various documentaries, including one titled "Hot Take: The Depp/Heard Trial," have been made about the case.

During the trial, a seven-person jury consisting of five men and two women reached a verdict on June 1, 2022, mostly in favor of Johnny Depp. He won all three defamation counts related to Amber Heard's 2018 op-ed, which discussed her experiences with domestic abuse without explicitly naming him.

As a result, Johnny Depp was awarded $10.35 million in damages, while Amber Heard won one of her three defamation counterclaims and received $2 million in damages.

In a subsequent NBC News interview with Savannah Guthrie, Amber Heard discussed the trial and expressed understanding for the jury's decision, recognizing Johnny Depp's popularity and public perception as a beloved figure and talented actor.

After the trial, both parties began appealing the verdict, but later, in December, Amber Heard confirmed that she and Johnny Depp had reached a settlement, and they dropped their appeals. She described the decision as "very difficult" but stated that it offered her a chance to move on from something she had tried to leave behind six years earlier, on terms she agreed to.

It's worth noting that Heard clarified she made no admission of guilt as part of the settlement and that there were no restrictions or gags on her speaking out in the future. As part of the settlement, she agreed to pay Johnny Depp $1 million, which he pledged to donate to charity.

The docuseries "Depp v. Heard" will be available for streaming on Netflix starting from August 16th.



