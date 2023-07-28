Trump's lawyers meet with special counsel as third indictment looms

Former President Donald Trump. AFP/File

Former President Donald Trump faces escalating legal challenges as his lawyers recently met with the US Justice Department's special counsel, Jack Smith, over potential criminal charges related to his efforts to overturn the 2020 election results.

The meeting is a significant indication that an indictment against Trump could be imminent, raising further concerns about the impact on the political landscape.

A person familiar with the matter confirmed the meeting, which took place on Thursday, where Trump's legal team presented their arguments in his defense. However, experts caution that such meetings seldom sway prosecutors' decisions, and the outcome remains uncertain.

In response to the developments, Trump publicly defended himself on his Truth Social platform, asserting his innocence and insisting that he did nothing wrong. His spokesperson reaffirmed his position, characterising the investigations as politically motivated witch hunts.

US Special Counsel Jack Smith and his team have been investigating Trump's attempts to reverse his election loss and the events leading up to the January 6, 2021, Capitol riot. The probe has scrutinised ads and emails that sought to fundraise based on false claims of election fraud. Additionally, investigators examined the actions of Republican electors who sought to affirm Trump as the victor in states won by President Joe Biden.

Trump is already facing indictments in separate cases, one in New York concerning hush-money payments to a porn star and another over mishandling classified documents. Despite these legal challenges, Trump's popularity among Republican voters has remained robust, with recent polls showing him leading the race for the Republican nomination in the 2024 election, outpacing Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

The investigations and potential charges have broader implications beyond Trump's personal standing, as they address concerns about the integrity of the democratic process. Constitutional law professor Sarah Adams underscored the significance of the inquiries, saying, "These investigations aim to hold accountable anyone who may have undermined our democratic principles."