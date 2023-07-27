Serena Williams rocks pink crop top in pregnancy exercise routine

Serena Williams recently shared her pregnancy workout video on her YouTube channel in which she displayed her baby bump in a pink crop top.



Serena appeared to be in high spirits during the workout video and she paired her pink crop with black leggings and purple trainers to look phenomenal in the video.

Serena often shares updates of life and details of her routine with her 16.8 million Instagram followers.

The video shared on her YouTube channel also featured her daughter, five-year-old Olympia, joining her mum as Serena worked out, reports Dailymail.

Serena Williams rocks pink crop top in pregnancy exercise routine

The four-time Olympic Gold Medalist began with stretching exercises and then she went on to train her bottom, legs and arms with a range of exercises. She also did some exercises to strengthen her core on a light pink yoga mat.



Serena also showcased some of the breathing exercises and meditation that help in keeping composure.

The former tennis pro is expecting her second child with husband Alexis Ohanian, founder of Reddit.

Serena and Alexis publicly announced about expecting a new member to their family this past May ahead of their appearance at Met Gala 2023.

However, the couple has remained tight-lipped about the due date and gender of their upcoming child.