Jennifer Aniston shares touching birthday stories for Sandra Bullock on Instagram

Jennifer Aniston marked Sandra Bullock's 59th birthday with a heartfelt celebration, sharing never-before-seen photos of her close friend, the Oscar-winning actress.

On her Instagram Story, Aniston began the tribute with a sentimental touch, revealing her endearing nickname for Bullock in the first snapshot, where she wrote, "Happy Birthday Sand-a-La!!" The photo showed Bullock enjoying a beverage from a mug caricatured after Aniston's Apple TV+ series, The Morning Show, while giving a cheerful thumbs-up to the camera.

Jennifer Aniston shares touching birthday stories for Sandra Bullock on Instagram

In another snapshot, Aniston posted a group picture featuring herself, Bullock, and her Friends co-star, Courteney Cox. Accompanying the image were the words, "WE LOVE YOU!!!" followed by three red heart emojis, showcasing the affection they hold for Bullock.

Jennifer Aniston shares touching birthday stories for Sandra Bullock on Instagram

Continuing the heartfelt tribute, Aniston shared yet another photo of Bullock alongside a friend, expressing her adoration with the words, "SO MUCH!"

Jennifer Aniston shares touching birthday stories for Sandra Bullock on Instagram

To add a humorous touch, Aniston concluded her birthday tribute with a delightful video capturing Bullock confidently taking charge in the kitchen as she mixed some type of filling in a bowl.

The bond between Aniston and Bullock has stood the test of time, as the two actresses have been close friends for many years. They even spoke about their enduring friendship during an Interview magazine cover story in February 2020, where they revealed that their connection was initiated by actor Tate Donovan, whom both of them had dated in the '90s.