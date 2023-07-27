Kanye West-look alike roams freely in 'Hollywood parties'

The fake Kanye West even tagged along his entourage in the clubs

Kanye West was constantly in the news for his antics. But recently, a person was spotted who was styled like him and was entering clubs for free, not to mention with his entourage.

Taking to Twitter, DJ R-Tistic, revealed that some imposter is cashing in on the Donda hitmaker influence to pull up in the “Hollywood” parties.

The DJ added the fake Ye with his entourage, found his way into one of his events, and even asked him to hit some Kanye West music.

“Yooooo there’s been a fake Kanye running around Hollywood,” R-Tistic tweeted, attaching a picture of the alleged pretender.

“He came to an event I did yesterday and brought an entourage who told the door man he was Kanye. He even came up n asked me to play ‘his’ music.”

In another video shared by the DJ R-Tistic, the self-styled West was seen posing for photographs as onlookers raised questions to him whether he was the hip-hop star.

In other news, it seems the amount in Kanye West's bank accounts will shoot up as Adidas instantly received $565 million in orders for its Yeezys, meaning the royalties would be on the way to the former partner, as the CEO company earlier suggested.

Last month, the German footwear brand sold 4 million sneakers within four months, insiders with direct knowledge of the matter told the Financial Times.

Due to Ye's antisemitism controversy, the German sportswear cut ties with him leaving the footwear's fate hanging in the balance.

This abrupt decision created a high demand for the coveted brand, which now translated into more sales for the company.