Video shows Cillian Murphy schooling Prince Harry about his nationality?

A purported video of actor Cillian Murphy schooling Prince Harry about the difference between being Irish and being British has been circulated online after the release of "Oppenheimer".
In the viral clip, Harry asks the "Peaky Blinders" actor, "So you are British".
"No I'm Irish," responds Murphy. Harry says "Ah yeah I know British."
"No no I am Irish. It's a big difference," says the actor.
The video turned out to be fake as Twitter's readers added context says, "This is a digitally altered video. Murphy's spoken response is actually taken from an audio interview conducted during promotion of Inception.
