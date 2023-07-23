Margot Robbie’s personal trainer addresses Barbie cast training process

Margot Robbie’s personal trainer David Higgins has recently addressed Barbie cast training process before the movie’s shooting started.



Speaking to GQ magazine, Higgins, who has been working with Robbie since 2015, shared that he used Pilates, group workouts and weight training to help the stars such as Ryan Gosling, Emma Mackey and Simu Liu look like Barbie and Ken dolls.

Higgins revealed that he had earlier worked with the casts of Marvel’s Eternals and DC's Justice League which he found “interesting” due to “varying levels of fitness”.

Speaking of Barbie movie, the trainer explained, “It created a ‘we're all in it together’ kind of feeling, which helped with motivation.”

“If one person was struggling, another might come around and say ‘Come on, let's do this’. I really loved this group of guys; they’re so positive and up for up for it,” he remarked.

Higgins mentioned that for the Kens, the trainer went for “weights and Pilates” while they also underwent “dance training” for the “choreographed sequences” in the Greta Gerwig’s movie.

“Everyone was just having a good time,” stated the trainer.

Higgins added, “No one was miserable. It wasn’t about training for a single shirtless scene, it was a broad brush – which isn't to say they didn't give it their all.”

Meanwhile, the trainer also incorporated diet rules for the cast, which included no processed food and intermittent fasting.