Disney's 'Haunted Mansion' remake unveils Dan Levy character in new trailer

Disney's "The Haunted Mansion" remake is creating a buzz ahead of its release, fueled by a new trailer that offers a glimpse into its plot and star-studded cast. One notable addition to the ensemble is Dan Levy, the renowned actor and creator of "Schitt's Creek."



The trailer teases Levy's character, whose appearance exudes mystery with blonde locks, a distinctive moustache and goatee combo, specs, a tilted hat, and a striking necklace.

Alongside Rosario Dawson's character, a single mother, and her son, the story unfolds as they move into the haunted mansion, encountering a range of spirits from comical to spine-chilling. To confront the paranormal occurrences, they enlist the help of a diverse group of experts, including Owen Wilson as a priest, Tiffany Haddish as a psychic, and Danny DeVito as a historian.

Director Justin Simien, a devoted fan of the Disney attraction, expressed excitement for the film, assuring audiences of an otherworldly adventure filled with scares and humor to delight both new and longtime fans.

Early reactions from critics have been positive, adding to the anticipation for the film's summer release. With Dan Levy's enigmatic portrayal as Vic, "The Haunted Mansion" promises an enthralling and captivating cinematic experience.