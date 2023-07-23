Kim Kardashian and Tristan Thompson unwind at Gekko after the Inter Miami game

Kim Kardashian and Tristan Thompson were seen leaving the Inter Miami Game, where they joined several other celebrities to witness Lionel Messi's debut for the Florida soccer club last Friday.

The star-studded event attracted numerous famous personalities, including Kim Kardashian and Tristan Thompson, who later continued their celebration at Gekko, a trendy Japanese steakhouse in Miami, co-owned by pop star Bad Bunny and restaurateur David Grutman.

As they left the new hot spot early on Saturday morning, Kim Kardashian caught attention with her outfit, donning a torso-length sleeveless leather top paired with black leather pants. She completed the look with a small bag and pulled-back hair.

Tristan Thompson, Khloé Kardashian's ex, was also spotted leaving the scene, following closely behind Kim Kardashian. He was dressed in a see-through black top, a large chain, sharp black pants, and black sneakers.

Gekko, the trendy restaurant co-owned by Bad Bunny and David Grutman, opened its doors just last summer but has already become a popular spot for A-listers. Celebrities such as Eva Longoria, Kaia Gerber, Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner, J Balvin, Lil Wayne, Derek Jeter, Aaron Paul, Bryan Cranston, and Bunny's rumored girlfriend Kendall Jenner have all been spotted at the restaurant.