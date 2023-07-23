Is Elon Musk planning to rebrand Twitter?

The illustration shows the Twitter logo.— Pixabay, canva

In the latest of a long line of policy changes implemented by the microblogging platform, Twitter CEO Elon Musk made yet another announcement that will shock fans.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, the SpaceX founder has said he wants to drop the Twitter logo and "eventually" the birds that have long been its signature.

The billionaire tweeted a shimmering image of an X earlier and wrote: "If a good enough X logo is posted tonight, we'll make go live worldwide tomorrow."

Later, he tweeted: "Soon we shall bid adieu to the twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds."

Musk took over Twitter last year after he paid $44 billion to its previous owner and merged the company into an entity called X Corp.

However, users have increasingly expressed dissatisfaction with the platform and Musk's policies since his takeover.

Right after he took control, he laid off several Twitter workers. Soon after, he announced that Twitter's verification checkmarks would be available to anyone who paid a subscription fee.

Previously, they were free of cost and given only to certain users the platform deemed "verified".

More recently, Musk announced that he was limiting the number of tweets users could see daily.

