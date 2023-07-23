Intense battle sees Hamilton take pole by 0.003 seconds at Hungarian Grand Prix

Mercedes´ British driver Lewis Hamilton competes during the qualifying session at the Hungaroring race track in Mogyorod near Budapest on July 22, 2023, ahead of the Formula One Hungarian Grand Prix.—AFP

Lewis Hamilton delivered a stunning performance in a nail-biting qualifying session at the Hungarian Grand Prix, snatching pole position from his rival Max Verstappen.

The Mercedes driver's triumph marked his first pole since the penultimate race of the 2021 season, and it came with a heart-stopping margin of just 0.003 seconds.

The quest for pole position witnessed a fierce duel between the two championship contenders. Verstappen, who had dominated the previous six races, initially seemed on course for another pole. However, Hamilton refused to be intimidated, staying within striking distance throughout the session. On his first run in the final part of qualifying, Verstappen set an impressive pace, but Hamilton responded with an equally impressive effort, trailing by a mere 0.126 seconds.

With tension escalating, both drivers prepared for their decisive final runs. Verstappen's hopes were dashed as he failed to improve on his previous time, leaving the door open for Hamilton. The British driver seized the opportunity and produced a remarkable lap, a track where he has enjoyed numerous victories in his illustrious career.

Hamilton's pole position carried significant emotional weight, as it marked a symbolic victory for his team amid the challenges posed by the 2022 regulations overhaul. In his post-qualifying interview, Hamilton acknowledged the hardships they faced and celebrated the pole as if it were his first ever.

While the spotlight shone on the intense battle at the front, other drivers also put in noteworthy performances. McLaren's Lando Norris led his teammate Oscar Piastri to secure an all-McLaren second row. Alfa Romeo's Zhou Guanyu turned heads with an impressive fifth-place finish on the grid, while Ferrari's Charles Leclerc claimed sixth.

Verstappen's teammate, Sergio Perez, managed to break into the top 10 for the first time in six races, securing ninth place on the grid. However, his position was far from comfortable, trailing Verstappen by a substantial 0.433 seconds.

In contrast, Mercedes' George Russell had a day to forget, starting in 18th position after encountering traffic during the first qualifying session.

Another highlight of the qualifying session was Daniel Ricciardo's stellar performance. The returning driver justified his promotion to Alpha Tauri, out-qualifying teammate Yuki Tsunoda and securing the team's best grid position since Monaco.

Amidst the excitement of the qualifying battles, Formula 1 fans also received some positive news. The Hungarian Grand Prix will continue at the Hungaroring until at least 2032, thanks to a new contract signed by the organisers, ensuring an enduring presence on the Formula 1 calendar.