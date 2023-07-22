'Oppenheimer' comes under fire from Hindu community for intimate scenes involving Gita





Following the release of Christopher Nolan's highly-anticipated film Oppenheimer on Friday, the Hindu community expressed their distress over a scene involving a sexual encounter between Florence Pugh and Cillian Murphy that references the Bhagavad Gita.

Prior to the film's release, the community had been pleased about the sacred text's inclusion in the movie, which explores the life of the father of the atomic bomb. However, the explicit scene has caused a change in opinion among members of the community.

Netizens flocked to social media to criticize the “disrespectful” scene. One user wrote, “Everyone was Telling #Oppenheimer Is a cinematic Masterpiece Must Watch. But after knowing that There is a Scene of Bhagavad Gita recitation during Sex. Now I changed My mind I am Going to watch Kannada movie (sic).”

People are also questioning the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) for allowing the scene in the movie.

Bollywood Hungama quoted a source saying, “Usually, such shots are the first to be axed in today’s times as it can hurt sentiments. Surprisingly, the CBFC didn’t ask for it to be axed.”

Robert Oppenheimer was known to admire the Hindu sacred texts, which lead to him reflecting on a quote from Gita that read, “Now I am become Death, destroyer of worlds” when he witnessed the destruction brought on by the atomic bomb.

Talking about the meaningful text, lead actor Murphy revealed that he had read the Bhagavad Gita in preparation for the movie. “I thought it was an absolutely beautiful text, very inspiring,” he said of the scripture.