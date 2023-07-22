Greta Gerwig addresses Barbara Handler speculation in Barbie movie

File Footage

Greta Gerwig has recently addressed Barbara Handler speculation in Barbie movie.



Following the movie’s release on July 21, it was believed that Handler, who inspired the Barbie doll, was seen in one of the scenes with Margot Robbie’s character while relaxing on a park bench in Santa Monica, California.

While speaking about the cameo in the movie, Gerwig told Rolling Stone, “I love that scene so much. And, the older woman on the bench is the costume designer Ann Roth.”

It is pertinent to mention that the woman is not the daughter of Mattel co-founder and Barbie inventor, Ruth Handler.

“She’s a legend. It’s a cul-de-sac of a moment, in a way — it doesn’t lead anywhere,” added the director.

It was suggested that the Little Women director could “cut the moment”, and without the scene, “the story would move on just the same”.

In April, Handler spoke with TMZ regarding much-anticipated movie, adding, she felt Robbie was successful in playing the character.

Meanwhile, Handler also praised the movie cast, which includes Ryan Gosling, Issa Rae, Alexandra Shipp, John Cena and Dua Lipa.