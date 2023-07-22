Machine Gun Kelly breaks silence on furious fairground incident

Megan Fox's fiancé Machine Gun Kelly has opened up up on fairground incident, claiming 'no-one punched me'.

The 37-year-old Transformers actress was slammed into barrier after a man attempted to punch MGK at the Orange County Fair on Thursday.

A viral video shows the musician's bodyguard quickly intervening and slamming the alleged attacker into a barricade.

Reacting to reports of being hit, the 33-year-old rapper turned to Twitter an stated that 'no one ever punched me [rolling on the floor laughing emoji]'

MGK's post comes after a new video was released showing that the musician had thrown the 'first' hit in a furious fairground scuffle.

The Emo Girl rapper in new viral clip, could be seen walking out of one of the attractions alongside the Transformers actress when two men got his attention. MGK seemingly had an issue with what the pair were saying as he moved directly toward them and appeared to throw the first blow at one of the men.