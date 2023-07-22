North Korea fires cruise missiles into Yellow Sea

This picture taken on July 12, 2023 and released by the official Korean Central News Agency on July 13, 2023 shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (L) applauding the test-firing of a new intercontinental ballistic missile at an undisclosed location. AFP/File

North Korea fired several cruise missiles into the Yellow Sea, raising concerns and heightening tensions in the region.

The launch took place early Saturday morning, after the country had fired two ballistic missiles toward Japan. The latest missile tests have put neighboring South Korea and the United States on high alert, prompting the two countries to launch joint military exercises and increased defense cooperation.

"The situation is being closely monitored, and we remain vigilant," said a spokesperson for South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff.

The missile launches come amidst a standstill in diplomatic efforts between North and South Korea. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's push for advancing weapons development, including tactical nuclear weapons, has further strained relations in the region.

"The recent missile launches demonstrate North Korea's willingness to challenge regional stability," said an anonymous US official.

North Korea's defense minister, Kang Sun Nam, added to the unease when he suggested that the deployment of a nuclear-capable submarine to South Korea might meet the criteria for the use of nuclear weapons, as specified in North Korea's policy.

As the situation unfolds, the US military is also dealing with the case of Private Second Class Travis King, a soldier who is believed to be in North Korea's custody after breaking away from a tour group visiting the Demilitarised Zone. The soldier was due to return to the United States to face military discipline after serving jail time in South Korea for assault.

"Our priority is ensuring the safe return of Private King," said a spokesperson from the US Department of Defense.

In response to North Korea's aggressive actions, a US nuclear-armed ballistic missile submarine made a rare visit to South Korea as a show of solidarity and strength between the two nations.

The international community is closely monitoring the situation, and any further escalation could have significant implications for regional stability and global security.